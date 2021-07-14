APYSwap Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $476,203.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

