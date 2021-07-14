AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,153 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of KLA worth $165,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.50. 1,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

