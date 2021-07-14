AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 327,736 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of 3M worth $265,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.20. 6,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.57. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

