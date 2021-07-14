AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,025 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $158,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

