AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,937 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $152,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of BK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,238. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

