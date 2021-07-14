AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $162,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 552.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,774,179. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.66. 282,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,689,956. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

