AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 30,291 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of The Travelers Companies worth $152,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 743,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.