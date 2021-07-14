AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 34,429 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Danaher worth $195,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.99. 6,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.