AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,487,960 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of HP worth $285,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 26,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

