AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $338,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,236. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

