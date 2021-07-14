AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of The Allstate worth $397,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. 1,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

