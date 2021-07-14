AQR Capital Management LLC Has $157.81 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Emerson Electric worth $157,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

