AQR Capital Management LLC Has $159.02 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Cardinal Health worth $159,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.