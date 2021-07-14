AQR Capital Management LLC Has $160.23 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $160,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

