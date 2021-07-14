AQR Capital Management LLC Has $163.65 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,890 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Electronic Arts worth $163,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.