AQR Capital Management LLC Has $168.85 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Hormel Foods worth $168,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,513. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,595 shares of company stock worth $5,654,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.