AQR Capital Management LLC Has $187.33 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Illinois Tool Works worth $187,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.84. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.