AQR Capital Management LLC Has $192.04 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Pfizer worth $192,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388,378. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

