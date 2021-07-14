AQR Capital Management LLC Has $216.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $216,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 403,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.17. 36,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,501. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.