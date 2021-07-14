AQR Capital Management LLC Has $317.37 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $317,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 78,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,784,520. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.