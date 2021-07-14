AQR Capital Management LLC Has $354.03 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Accenture worth $354,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $314.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

