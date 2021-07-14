AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Eaton worth $167,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,458. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.61. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $155.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.