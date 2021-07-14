AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 174,935 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $179,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 31,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,741. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

