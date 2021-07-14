AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,065 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $176,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.99. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,836. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $105.09 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

