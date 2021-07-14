AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $247,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.66. 18,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

