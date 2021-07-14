AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Snap-on worth $148,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.87. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,188. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

