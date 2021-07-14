AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,795 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of The Kroger worth $339,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

