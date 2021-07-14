AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 100,339 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Intuit worth $284,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $509.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

