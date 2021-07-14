AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101,352 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Infosys worth $213,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $2,851,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 35,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

