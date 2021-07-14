AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,674 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $317,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. 15,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,657. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

