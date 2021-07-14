AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,006 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $177,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $1,449.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,324.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $823.68 and a 12-month high of $1,447.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

