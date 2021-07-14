AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 151,551 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Humana worth $179,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Humana by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Humana by 15,346.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

Humana stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.68. 2,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

