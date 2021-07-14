AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 205,311 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,311 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $243,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 58,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,350. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.