AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 286,295 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $161,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.