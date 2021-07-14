AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 289,397 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $271,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,001,000 after acquiring an additional 388,445 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 537,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,516,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.11. 53,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $386.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.