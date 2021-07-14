AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 301,312 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301,312 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Skyworks Solutions worth $283,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.23. 41,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,935. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

