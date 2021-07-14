AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 44,469 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,469 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Public Storage worth $172,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 55.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.01. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,503. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $314.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

