AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 53,328 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Republic Services worth $158,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 197,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 127,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.78. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

