AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778,242 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of PulteGroup worth $160,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

