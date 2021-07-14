AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of AmerisourceBergen worth $169,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.96. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $9,154,466. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.