Aragon Court 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,877.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $92,877.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 79.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00844160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005455 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

