Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,669. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,593,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

