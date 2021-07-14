Aramark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,633 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,219 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 24,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,669. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

