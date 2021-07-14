ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$14.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.62.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.87. 1,248,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.84 and a 52 week high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

