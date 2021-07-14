ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.82.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

