Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

