ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,506. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.