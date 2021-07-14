Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Financial Review

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,410.99%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivos.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Vivos $10,000.00 3,380.56 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% Vivos N/A N/A -92.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivos beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

