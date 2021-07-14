Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $230.00

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 5335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

In other Arecor Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Richards acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,375 ($39,685.13). Also, insider Susan Lowther acquired 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,410.25 ($38,424.68).

About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.