Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
